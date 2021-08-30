Temporary health care workers arrived in Harris Co. at 'pivotal moment'

Here's how many Texas hospitals were out of ICU beds

At least 89 Texas hospitals reported that their ICU beds were filled to capacity between Friday, Aug. 13, and Thursday, Aug. 19. Every week, the federal government releases the ICU capacity data reported by about 200 Texas hospitals with more than four ICU patients or four staffed ICU beds.

Note: Because data for hospitals with fewer than four patients or fewer than four staffed ICU adult beds is redacted, we cannot calculate the percentage of staffed ICU beds. About 200 out of the more than 400 Texas hospitals that reported data to the federal government have fewer than four staffed adult ICU beds at any given time.

Hospital beds in use in Texas

The percentage of hospital beds in use across the state shows how the virus is currently impacting hospitals.

9% of hospitals or more reported incomplete data, falling outside of the typical range of missing data

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Texas by region

The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients in each trauma service region shows how the virus is currently impacting hospitals in different parts of the state.

