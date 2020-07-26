Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing slowed after sites close amid Hurricane Hanna impact

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even though Hanna moved quickly over south Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott warned the robust testing for COVID-19 could be slowed down because of the storm's impact.

SEE RELATED STORY: Gov. Greg Abbott issued Disaster Declaration for 32 Texas counties during Hanna

In Houston, Delmar and Butler Stadium sites closed Saturday due to weather concerns.

But, Abbott said people should not let the storm lead to more deadly events by spreading COVID-19.

The state has been trying to avoid opening shelters, groups of people gathering in a designated building. Many shelters opened in the southern part of the state for people affected by the hurricane, but it wasn't clear Sunday how many people sought refuge.

Abbott said the military would step in to help with storm recovery and with COVID-19 testing.

SEE RELATED STORY: Texas National Guard partners with US military troops sent to Texas for COVID-19 response

"The military division operated testing teams to make sure that we will be able to continue to provide COVID-19 tests that are needed to help secure the region to prevent the spread," said Abbott. "The Texas military division will also be working to sanitize shelters where people may be sheltering in place, the same way the Texas military division sanitized nursing homes."

In the Houston area, FEMA sponsored testing sites closed Sunday but were set to reopen Monday.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpgreg abbottcoronavirustropical stormmilitarytropical weatherhurricanecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
YES Prep to reopen campus later than Harris Co. order
Houston Methodist ICU doctor shares journey on the front-line of COVID-19
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old East Texas girl
Showers expected today though some sunshine is possible
Dad accused of beating 2-year-old to death during potty training
Man fatally shot at Austin protest
Surfer comes to the rescue of 2 teens who fell into the Gulf
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Goodbye Hanna: Tropical Storm Warning discontinued
Show More
YES Prep to reopen campus later than Harris Co. order
Houston area counties part of disaster declaration during Hanna
In Hanna's path, Ted Oberg surveys damage on S. Texas coast
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Texas plane crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt
More TOP STORIES News