Gov. Greg Abbott issued Disaster Declaration for 32 Texas counties during Hanna

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency declaration in more than 30 counties including Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston and Brazoria counties.
Abbott said Texas was prepared for Hurricane Hanna, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Gov. Abbott says Texas is prepared to respond to Hurricane Hanna
Right now, DPS has rescue teams in place with helicopters and boats to handle any rescues along the coast. Local and state emergency crews are also ready to respond to areas with significant damage and flooding.
"Any hurricane is an enormous challenge. This challenge is complicated and even more severe seeing that it is sweeping through an area, an area most challenged in the state for COVID-19," Abbott said. "Our hearts go out to everyone in the entire region affected by the hurricane."
Hanna first made its landfall on Padre Island, and then moved to Kenedy County about one hour later.
"People should expect flash flooding and severe high level flooding. This flooding is so severe that it can be life threatening," Abbott said. "Everybody in the zone of the hurricane or flooding need to take precautions to protect your own life. Do not go out into the storm. There will be substantial property damage - in large part to flooding, also in part due to winds whipping in the region."
When Abbott issued the Disaster Declaration for 32 counties in Texas, it gave him the ability to waive statutes or rules that may hinder the state's recovery efforts after the storm.
"I think we are all very cautious. I think Harvey is very prevalent in everyone's mind still," said Nickea Bradley, Houston's emergency management coordinator.
In Houston, downpours occured on and off throughout the day. The city received more than one to two inches of rain, but expected to see more on Sunday.
SEE MORE: Here's what Galveston looked like as Hurricane Hanna hit
Houston's Office of Emergency Management tested its hurricane response plans this week and wants Houstonians to be prepared for possible street flooding.
"AlertHouston.org is the place to sign up for alerts and know how to get the proper people and location. Like I said, build a plan and make a kit. Be prepared ahead of time and not in reaction mode," Bradley said.
Follow Roxie Bustamante on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Gov. Greg Abbott issued Disaster Declaration for 32 Texas counties during Hanna
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News