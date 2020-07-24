coronavirus texas

Texas National Guard partners with US military troops sent to Texas for COVID-19 response

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced the creation of Joint Task Force Texas on Friday which is a new partnership between the Texas National Guard and soldiers from the U.S. military sent to Texas to combat COVID-19.

The partnership intends to make military efforts more efficient by bringing the 1,200 service members, currently in Houston, San Antonio, Del Rio and and the Rio Grande Valley, under one unified command, according to Abbott.

Texas Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, appointed as the dual-status commander, serves as the commander of both Texas National Guard and federal service members.

Abbott said the new task force will improve efficiency at both the state and federal levels.

"This formal partnership will help ensure a more effective collaboration among state and federal resources and allows us to better meet the needs of Texans across the state," he said.
