Texas alcohol to-go sales may continue 'forever,' Gov. Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott said alcohol to-go sales in Texas are allowed to continue past Friday as his plans to slowly reopen Texas are set to kick in.

In March, the governor issued an order that allowed restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, all restaurants have been limited to delivery or to-go services only.

"From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever," said Abbott in a tweet posted on Wednesday.



At the time the order was issued, the governor also directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened products.

The waivers are in response to the financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees," said Governor Abbott. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."

Under this waiver, restaurants with a mixed drink permit may sell beer, wine or mixed drinks for delivery as long as they are accompanied by a food purchase from the restaurant.

The buy-back waiver allows alcohol distributors and manufacturers to repurchase excess inventory from restaurants, bars, and clubs affected by event cancellations due to COVID-19.
