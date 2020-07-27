Coronavirus

COVID-19 bankruptcies sparking concern among workers and shoppers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cost of COVID-19 is more than some businesses can afford. This year, there have been many name-brand retailers, local shops and restaurants declaring bankruptcy or closing altogether.

Shoppers are sharing the heartbreak as fabled stores feel the effect of the pandemic. Coronavirus bankruptcies include J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Pier One, just to name a few.

"I heard about it the other day, like, 'What? Really? Why?' Really [it's] everywhere you never would have thought," said shopper Sheldona Plumber.

Many favorite local restaurants have also closed. In Houston, go-to spots such as Barry's Pizza and Bernie's Burger Bus couldn't stay open.

"I know a lot of businesses are struggling. Big corporations and companies, you know, they depend on people to go in the store every day, and people are almost to afraid to leave home," said shopper
Logan Dougherty.

The Southern District of Texas bankruptcy court said business filings for bankruptcy are up. According to the court, Houston is one of the busiest Chapter 11 bankruptcy courts in the country.

As more and more businesses close or file for bankruptcy, people are wondering what the future holds.

Plumber asks, "Once [coronavirus] passes, then what's going to happen?"

The following businesses have announced bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic:
  • Cirque du Soleil
  • CMX Cinemas
  • Gold's Gym
  • Stage Stores (Parents company of Bealls, Goody's, Palais Royal, Peebles and Gordman's)
  • Sur La Table
  • True Religion Apparel
  • Tuesday Morning


Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbankruptcymoneylost moneybusinesscoronavirusgoing out of businesscovid 19 diariesstore closingu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Mayor Turner reveals adjustments to back-to-school event
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
California man reunited with family after beating COVID-19
Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to COVID order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family pushes for sexual harassment reform
Mayor Turner reveals adjustments to back-to-school event
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
12-year-old arrested and charged in murder of woman
Woman attacked deputy who rescued her, authorities say
The most powerful moments from Hurricane Hanna
Lenders looking at new credit score for loans
Show More
Google reportedly extends work-from-home policy through summer 2021
Family of toddler killed over potty training left in shock
Club gets $1 million retractable roof to avoid getting rained out
Email error sends Woodlands Mall tenants into panic
How families are navigating back to school plans during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News