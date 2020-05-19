Coronavirus

Coronvirus Impact: Pier 1 Imports to close all stores, cease retail operations

Pier 1 Imports wants to close all its stores for good as it struggles financially during the pandemic.

The furniture chain is on the verge of completely shutting down three months after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

Pier 1 says it's asking the bankruptcy court to cease its retail operations "as soon as reasonably possible."

In February, Pier 1 announced it would close up to 450 stores nationwide.

Orders placed on its website will continue to be fulfilled.

Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer said, "We are grateful to our dedicated and hardworking associates, millions of customers and committed vendors who have collectively supported Pier 1 for decades. We deeply value our associates, customers, business partners and the communities in which we operate, and this is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve. This decision follows months of working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessbankruptcycoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Despite risks, Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine
Billionaire Mark Cuban calls for more stimulus money
Some stimulus payments coming via prepaid debit cards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan pulls child from wreckage of deadly crash
Man on motorcycle led chase of up to 100 mph before deadly crash
Houston Museum of Natural Science reopens
Some stimulus payments coming via prepaid debit cards
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward before launch
Judges give renters more time as eviction ban ends 
Show More
Houstonians held positive outlook on economy before COVID
Popular radio DJ killed in crash with 18-wheeler
Bond waived for suspect days before killing 80-year-old
Brides, venues struggle as COVID forces cancellations
Treebeards: Iconic comfort food with a southern flare
More TOP STORIES News