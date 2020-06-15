covid-19

24 Hour Fitness closing gyms, including 12 in Houston-area

Nationwide gym 24 Hour Fitness has become the latest customer-facing company to buckle under the financial pressure in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

24 Hour Fitness, the second largest fitness chain in the U.S., announced on Monday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The gym, though, promised it was "here for the long run" and staying on track to reopen fitness clubs with uninterrupted service to members, as well as introducing new ones.



"This process gives us the opportunity to reposition 24 Hour Fitness by eliminating debt and closing clubs that were either out-of-date or in close proximity with other 24 Hour Fitness clubs," the company said on its website.

The privately-held company added members will have 24-hour access to its clubs through the end of the year, regardless of membership level.

According to the company, the gym operates its more than 300 fitness centers in 13 states, including Texas. About 100 clubs are due to close. Here are the 24 Hour Fitness clubs in the Houston-area that will close:
  • 7068 FM-1960 East, Humble
  • 12708 Northwest Freeway, Houston
  • 130 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
  • 19734 Saums Rd., Houston
  • 21614 Tomball Parkway, Houston
  • 4425 FM 1960 West, Houston
  • 1550 S. Mason Rd., Katy
  • 2765 Gulf Freeway South, League City
  • 5946 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena
  • 5721 Westheimer Rd., Houston
  • 25632 Highway 290, Cypress
  • 10860 Kuykendahul Rd., The Woodlands
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19fitnessgymbankruptcyu.s. & worldstore closing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Austin County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Experts, leaders debate spike in COVID-19 cases
Popular restaurants close, employees exposed to COVID-19
Brazos County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
Experts, leaders debate spike in COVID-19 cases
Search for missing Crosby firefighter suspended
SPONSORED: Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
ABC13 to host town hall on race relations and people of faith
Reward increased for information on missing Fort Hood soldier
Woman murders her 4 children before shooting herself to death
Show More
Body found near Kemah where boater went missing
5 things to know about Juneteenth
Star RB reportedly among Texans, Cowboys with COVID-19
Digital Deal of the Day
Caught on camera: Green fireball streaks across night sky
More TOP STORIES News