3 men, 2 juveniles charged in brutal assault outside Klein convenience store

By
KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Three adults and two juveniles are now charged in a brutal assault on a man outside a convenience store in Klein.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Eric Bradley and Ezkeyeleon Wilson, both 19, and 18-year-old Seth Coles. A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old are also charged with assault.



The attack happened on June 14 around 7 p.m. at the Food Mart store located at 7134 Oakwood Glen Blvd.

The victim told deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office that he was waiting to buy some items when a group of up to six young men tried to cut in line.

Investigators believe some of the suspects are tied to another brutal assault a few days later in southeast Houston.

Video from that attack shows a car backing up in a parking lot when it was hit by an SUV. The SUV's driver got out and was beaten unconscious by up to six people.

"I looked over and said, 'There's a line for a reason,'" said the victim of the Food Mart store attack. He and his girlfriend asked not to be identified out of fear for their safety. "I don't know what else I could do. The fifth one at the end came out of the store after purchasing goods, and came up to me and kicked me in the face and said, 'Black lives matter, (expletive).'"

The victim suffered a swollen lip, bruising and a cut near his eye.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradley, Wilson and Coles is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.

