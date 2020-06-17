Video shows brutal assault outside Spring convenience store

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a group of suspects caught on video assaulting a man as he was coming out of a convenience store in Spring.It happened on Sunday at the Exxon convenience store located at 7134 Oakwood Glen Blvd. at around 7 p.m.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office posted the video of the man being attacked by at least four men.In the video, the victim is seen walking out of the store carrying shopping bags when the men approach him and begin hitting and kicking him.The video also shows a fifth man, seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts, kick the victim while he's on the ground.Deputies say the incident is being investigated with the help of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.