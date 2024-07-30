Manhunt continues for suspects accused of shooting at undercover officer in SE Houston

Several people were detained and later released after an undercover Houston police officer was shot at on Idaho Street in southeast Houston overnight.

Several people were detained and later released after an undercover Houston police officer was shot at on Idaho Street in southeast Houston overnight.

Several people were detained and later released after an undercover Houston police officer was shot at on Idaho Street in southeast Houston overnight.

Several people were detained and later released after an undercover Houston police officer was shot at on Idaho Street in southeast Houston overnight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several people were detained but later released after an undercover Houston police officer was shot at in southeast Houston overnight.

ABC13 was live at the scene when several people were taken into custody around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Officers with shields had their guns drawn as several individuals walked out of a business with their hands in the air.

In a later update, HPD told ABC13 that all of the people who were detained have since been released. Investigators are still searching for the suspects accused of firing at the officer, though it's unclear how many people they are looking for.

Just after midnight, police said they received a ShotSpotter alert in the 3900 block of Idaho Street near Scott Street -- which means that shots were fired in the area.

The officer initially responded to the area after ShotSpotter detected gunshots. Responding officers found several fired shell casings, but no suspects.

"Shots fired. Shots fired. Shots fired. Idaho and Scott. Shots fired," first responders were heard reporting on radio scanner traffic. "Y'all be careful. It looked like they had a Draco."

When officers arrived, they found several fired shell casings, but no suspects.

An undercover sergeant came out to patrol the area and try to figure out who fired the weapon, and that's when HPD said someone fired shots at him.

"While they were conducting surveillance, a sergeant within that crime reduction unit was in his unmarked [ vehicle ] when he observed four unknown males at that time with weapons in their hands, firearms, walking towards his direction," HPD investigator A. Montoya said.

Thankfully, the officer wasn't hit. Though, some bullets did hit his unmarked vehicle. HPD said the officer did not return fire.

Investigators said the suspects ran off after the shots were fired.

Earlier Tuesday morning, HPD said they had two people detained. We've since learned they were questioned and let go since there wasn't enough evidence that they were involved.

It was hours after the shots were fired, around 7 a.m., when HPD got a search warrant for a business near Idaho Street and Scott Street. Several young men came out of the building with their hands in the air. They have since been released.

HPD said investigators collected evidence during the search warrant, and it is now being processed.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.