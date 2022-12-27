WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 construction workers injured after being hit by loose tire on Tomball Tollway, officials say

KTRK logo
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 11:44PM
2 construction workers hit by loose tire on Tomball Tollway
EMBED <>More Videos

Two men working on the construction along a busy road are hospitalized after being suddenly hit by a tire that flew off a vehicle Tuesday evening.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two construction workers were hospitalized after being hit by a loose tire on the Tomball Tollway Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to a report about a pedestrian being hit in the 25500 block of the Tomball Tollway.

Upon arrival, constables learned that a vehicle lost a tire and the tire struck two construction workers.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Investigators cleared the scene shortly after the incident.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more information about this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW