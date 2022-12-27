2 construction workers injured after being hit by loose tire on Tomball Tollway, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two construction workers were hospitalized after being hit by a loose tire on the Tomball Tollway Tuesday evening, according to officials.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to a report about a pedestrian being hit in the 25500 block of the Tomball Tollway.
Upon arrival, constables learned that a vehicle lost a tire and the tire struck two construction workers.
The victims were transported to a nearby hospital, but their conditions are unknown.
Investigators cleared the scene shortly after the incident.
Eyewitness News is working to learn more information about this developing story.