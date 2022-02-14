SH-288 to I-610 South Loop interchange reopens after 3-month closure

After about three months closed, the I-610/ SH-288 interchange ramps have reopened!
The video above is from a previous report.
The SH-288 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 South Loop westbound reopened on Monday, according to TxDOT.
Good News! The SH 288 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 South Loop westbound are now open. This work also includes the opening of the 610 westbound connector ramp to Almeda northbound. This provides another route for @TXMedCenter traffic. #GreatJob pic.twitter.com/edYeZM9rDX— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 14, 2022
They closed for construction in November of 2021.
The I-610 westbound connector ramp to Almeda northbound also reopened Monday, TxDOT said.
The reopening should help ease medical center traffic.
