SH-288 to I-610 South Loop interchange reopens after 3-month closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians got a great Valentine's gift this year from TxDOT!

After about three months closed, the I-610/ SH-288 interchange ramps have reopened!

The video above is from a previous report.

The SH-288 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 South Loop westbound reopened on Monday, according to TxDOT.



They closed for construction in November of 2021.

The I-610 westbound connector ramp to Almeda northbound also reopened Monday, TxDOT said.

The reopening should help ease medical center traffic.

PREVIOUS STORY: Be prepared: These long-term closures at 610 and 288 interchange are set to last until February 2022
