SH-288 to I-610 South Loop interchange reopens after 3-month closure

Good News! The SH 288 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 South Loop westbound are now open. This work also includes the opening of the 610 westbound connector ramp to Almeda northbound. This provides another route for @TXMedCenter traffic. #GreatJob pic.twitter.com/edYeZM9rDX — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 14, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians got a great Valentine's gift this year from TxDOT!After about three months closed, the I-610/ SH-288 interchange ramps have reopened!The SH-288 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 South Loop westbound reopened on Monday, according to TxDOT.They closed for construction in November of 2021.The I-610 westbound connector ramp to Almeda northbound also reopened Monday, TxDOT said.The reopening should help ease medical center traffic.