2 arrested, accused of taking off with $12K worth of items from Conroe home, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were arrested and charged after authorities said they stole $12,000 worth of property from a home in Conroe.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a call about a burglary in the 20000 block of Old Houston Road on Dec. 20 at about 2 p.m.

In that scene, deputies said over $12,000 worth of property was stolen from the home. During an investigation, authorities looked over surveillance video and spotted two suspects taking tools and dirt bikes before leaving in a blue Kia Sedona.

Two days later, the owner of the stolen property called authorities and said he found the suspected vehicle with two men who matched the description. When authorities arrived at the location, they spoke with 38-year-old Shane Null and 52-year-old Ronnie Rogers, who allegedly confessed to the crime and gave information about the stolen items.

The items were returned to the victim, authorities said.

Both men were taken into custody. Null was charged with burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $24,500. Rogers, who authorities said was identified as a habitual offender, was charged with burglary of a building and given a $50,000 bond.