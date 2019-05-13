Conroe priest pleads not guilty to sex assault charges

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Embattled priest Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez entered a not guilty plea concerning two charges involving sexual assault of a child.

He was indicted for sexually assaulting a teenager almost 20 years ago.

"She was sexually abused when she was 15. She thought he had been taken out of ministry, when she discovered that he was still in ministry. She came forward and made her report to law enforcement," said Carol Midboe of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, SNAP.

The support group was at the courthouse to get behind the victims impacted by the case.

"I'm encouraged after hearing what the progress is. So there's another indictment in progress for a second victim. There's still evidence being collected, witnesses being spoken to for other witnesses and victims that are out there," said Midboe.

As far as Monday's court case, it involved two charges concerning a teen who says she was sexually assaulted when she attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe in 2000.

Given the fact that it's been nearly two decades and Father La Rosa-Lopez has worked at different locations, there were multiple search warrants executed and there are a lot of documents to collect and go through.

"This is where the documents are going to be exchanged. There's about 16,000 documents that we're dealing with, it's massive," said Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon

There are other alleged victims. The charges carries up to 20 years behind bars.

RELATED:

Former altar boy claims Conroe priest abused him while in seminary

'I'm disgusted' Alleged victim of Conroe priest speaks about pain and struggle of coming forward

TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
priest sex abuse
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News