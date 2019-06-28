Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez indicted for allegedly exposing himself to a teen during confession

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe priest at the center of a possible sex abuse scandal has been indicted with indecency with a child by exposure.Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez faces his fifth charge in the allegations that he sexually abused children in Conroe in the 1990s to early 2000s.The lawsuit, which was filed against the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston priest back in April, revealed disturbing details in one of the cases.According to the lawsuit, La Rosa Lopez allegedly exposed himself to a then-15-year-old during confession.In the lawsuit, the victim, whose identity has not been released, states he confessed his homosexuality to La Rosa Lopez in the summer of 2000. During confession, the victim said La Rosa Lopez asked him very descriptive and vulgar questions.According to the lawsuit, in the midst of confession, La Rosa Lopez allegedly "proceeded to open the partition window in the confessional booth and exposed (himself)."The lawsuit states the victim began seeing a therapist in the summer of 2017, where he spoke about his encounter with La Rosa Lopez.ABC13 Eyewitness News has reached out to the offices of Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for a comment on La Rosa Lopez's indictment.