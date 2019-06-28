Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez indicted for allegedly exposing himself to a teen during confession

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe priest at the center of a possible sex abuse scandal has been indicted with indecency with a child by exposure.

Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez faces his fifth charge in the allegations that he sexually abused children in Conroe in the 1990s to early 2000s.

The lawsuit, which was filed against the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston priest back in April, revealed disturbing details in one of the cases.

According to the lawsuit, La Rosa Lopez allegedly exposed himself to a then-15-year-old during confession.

RELATED: Lawsuit claims Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez exposed himself to a teen during confession in 2000

In the lawsuit, the victim, whose identity has not been released, states he confessed his homosexuality to La Rosa Lopez in the summer of 2000. During confession, the victim said La Rosa Lopez asked him very descriptive and vulgar questions.

According to the lawsuit, in the midst of confession, La Rosa Lopez allegedly "proceeded to open the partition window in the confessional booth and exposed (himself)."

The lawsuit states the victim began seeing a therapist in the summer of 2017, where he spoke about his encounter with La Rosa Lopez.

ABC13 Eyewitness News has reached out to the offices of Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for a comment on La Rosa Lopez's indictment.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED:

Former altar boy claims Conroe priest abused him while in seminary

'I'm disgusted' Alleged victim of Conroe priest speaks about pain and struggle of coming forward

TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconroepriest sex abusecatholic churchpriestchild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News