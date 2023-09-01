Officer Raymond McCreary confessed to taking a wallet and cash from a driver he stopped over a week ago, police said. He no longer works for the department.

Conroe PD officer arrested after confessing to stealing from driver he pulled over, chief says

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Conroe police chief is using the words "disgust" and "embarrassment" to describe the arrest of a longtime police officer who confessed to stealing money from a driver after a traffic stop.

The Conroe Police Department says that 18-year veteran officer Raymond McCreary was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of theft by a public servant.

McCreary confessed to taking a wallet and cash from a car after he stopped the driver 10 days ago, police said.

"Myself and the dedicated men and women of this department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of McCreary," Conroe Police Chief Jeff Christy said in a statement. "We understand that his actions tarnish the reputation of our Department, but his actions in no way represent the honorable conduct of the dedicated personnel who serve this community with integrity and pride on a daily basis. Misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated."

The money is being returned to that driver, and McCreary no longer works for the Conroe Police Department.

