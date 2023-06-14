A woman was walking on the 'blue loop' hike and bike trail at Carl Barton Park when she said a man came behind her and threw her, authorities said.

Woman uses keys to fight off alleged attacker at park in Conroe, authorities say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Conroe police are looking for the man who allegedly attacked a woman walking at Carl Barton Park on Wednesday morning.

The attack happened about 8:15 a.m. on the "blue loop" hike-and-bike trail on the park's south side.

Officers swarmed the area of the 2500 block of South Loop 336 East after receiving a call about the incident. The woman reported to officers that a man came up behind her and threw her to the ground. She screamed for help as she used her keys to fight him off.

Police said he took her keys and ran off. Her keys were later found near the entrance of the park.

After searching the area, police were not able to find the suspect. He is described by police as a Black man, about 5 feet tall with dreads, wearing a red shirt and shorts.

People who frequent Carl Barton Park were stunned by the news.

"My initial reaction is fear. Kind of scared that that could happen so close to home," Melanie Hall said.

She said the news made her question if she would return to the park.

"But at the same time, there's going to be bad people or things happen no matter where you are," Hall explained.

Nicholas Carrier had already been to the park four times this week. He says there are many "regulars" he sees constantly.

"We always wave at each other and notice each other when we are at the park," Carrier said. "We run into the same kids at the park playing."

His jaw dropped when he learned about the attack.

"Complete and utter shock," he explained. "We just got off that trail, and, like I said, we come here three or four times a week, and we do the trails twice a week, and we have our son with us. He'll be 4 in October. I can't even fathom that someone got attacked on the same trail that we were just on."

Carrier said he intends to come up with a plan with his wife regarding what to bring the next time they return to defend themselves, if necessary. They use walking sticks on their hikes, which he said allows them to keep their distance from others.

He plans to avoid the trails until police catch whoever is responsible for the attack.

Officials are still actively looking for the man responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.

