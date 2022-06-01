sexual assault

3 men wanted for groping woman at Clear Brook City Bishop Park in Harris County, deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sex assault victim at park told deputies she tried running away

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men are wanted for sexually assaulting a woman they groped at a park in Harris County, according to Precinct 2 deputies.

On May 29, three suspects walked up to a woman at Clear Brook City Bishop Park in the 11500 block of Blackhawk, according to Constable Jerry Garcia. The woman said she tried running away but they were able to get a hold of her.

Garcia said the men groped her and made comments before taking off.

The video above is a SkyEye view of the Bishop Park.

The woman told deputies she pulled our her phone and threatened to call the police. That's when the men took off in a white, newer-model sedan.

The suspects in this case have not yet been identified. The only description officials gave is that one is a Hispanic man with a military-style haircut, one is a Black man with curly hair, and the third is a white man with a mustache, all around 20 to 30 years of age.



If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Harris County Constable Precinct 2 at 713-477-4070.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimeassaultsex assaultwoman assaultedparkgropingsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Kevin Spacey to face 4 sex assault charges in Britain
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Missionary sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child
TOP STORIES
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Indicted Hidalgo staffer wants Ogg booted from criminal case
FBI, Anti-Gang Task Force investigating at downtown bail bond office
Jury awards $70 million verdict to family of woman shot by neighbor
Rain chances creep up as a summer front approaches Thursday
New photos show suspect sought in deadly shooting of man at taco truck
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Show More
'We would've been gone:' Houston mom shares how she escaped fatal fire
Instagram will share local Amber Alerts to find missing children
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting President Reagan
Who will the jury side with in Depp-Heard defamation trial?
Houston homicide rate down by 3% compared to this time in 2021
More TOP STORIES News