3 men wanted for groping woman at Clear Brook City Bishop Park in Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men are wanted for sexually assaulting a woman they groped at a park in Harris County, according to Precinct 2 deputies.On May 29, three suspects walked up to a woman at Clear Brook City Bishop Park in the 11500 block of Blackhawk, according to Constable Jerry Garcia. The woman said she tried running away but they were able to get a hold of her.Garcia said the men groped her and made comments before taking off.The woman told deputies she pulled our her phone and threatened to call the police. That's when the men took off in a white, newer-model sedan.The suspects in this case have not yet been identified. The only description officials gave is that one is a Hispanic man with a military-style haircut, one is a Black man with curly hair, and the third is a white man with a mustache, all around 20 to 30 years of age.If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Harris County Constable Precinct 2 at 713-477-4070.