Reported sound of gunshot triggers large police response in downtown Houston

Scene is now clear. Traffic is moving again in the area. https://t.co/pVWW8JPaV9 — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) October 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large police presence downtown Monday morning was all sparked by the sound of a gunshot, Houston police said.Police blocked off the 800 block of Congress near Milam after initial reports of an "agitated" man with a shotgun or rifle just after 7 a.m. Monday.That man reportedly fired a gun during some type of argument, officials said.When officers arrived and tried to use an intercom to communicate with the man, he would not come out of the business he was inside, police said.After an active scene for some time, the officers determined the scene was likely not as dangerous as first reported.There was never actually a rifle involved, an assistant chief with HPD said.It is unclear if the man was detained, but police have since reopened the streets in the area.Officers are still investigating what exactly led up to the gunfire. No injuries were reported.