HPD RAID: Justice group holding town hall meeting tonight over no-knock warrant that led to deadly shootout

EMBED </>More Videos

A town hall will be held over the HPD raid that killed two people and injured five police officers.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Members of the community will be coming together to demand answers in the weeks after a deadly officer-involved shooting that left two people dead and five officers injured.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed in a press conference on Friday that the narcotics operation that led up to the deadly shootout inside a home at 7815 Harding is now being looked at by the department's internal affairs.

Specifically, the department is looking at claims coming from the lead case agent, who was injured in the shooting, that a confidential informant made a previous drug purchase at the home, which prompted the approval of a no-knock search warrant.

HPD WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from suspects killed in police shootout

New documents obtained by ABC13 showed no confidential informant ever bought drugs at the home on Harding Street.

Fifty-nine-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas were both killed by officers performing this raid.

In total, five officers were injured in the operation with four sustaining gunshot wounds.

"I'm going to reserve my comments until that investigation is complete," said Mayor Sylvester Turner, who spoke with Eyewitness News over the weekend. "We want to make sure that we do a full and complete investigation, and we do it as quickly as possible."

The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice is holding a town hall to discuss the shooting on Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 333 Jensen Drive.


Mayor Turner, Chief Acevedo and the district attorney have been invited to the meeting, but it is unclear if any of the public officials will attend.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: What we know about the 2 suspects killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Houston
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Acevedo describes moments during deadly shootout between suspects and officers

WHAT WE KNOW: Details on the injured officers

HPD WARRANT: What was found in southeast Houston home after deadly drug raid

How shooting of HPD officers unfolded inside home

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentraidshootoutfatal shootingtown hall meetingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 HPD officers hospitalized after crashing during chase
Pope and other church leaders meet to discuss sex abuse
Your 2019 guide for summer camps in and around Houston
Softball coach allegedly attacks a 60-year-old grandmother
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
New details revealed about man accused of impersonating cop
Former Magnolia ISD bus driver arrested for child sex assault
Tiger found in vacant Houston home getting used to new surroundings
Show More
Houston Weather: Cool start to Monday with rain chances increasing Monday night
Car and body found during search for woman missing since Jan.
50 Cent responds to alleged threat from NYPD commander
Digital Deal of the Day
Activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
More News