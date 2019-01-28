EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5110468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Sylvester Turner is preparing to visit injured HPD officers at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Four police officers were shot and one other officer was injured while serving a warrant late Monday afternoon in southeast Houston.Two police officers are in critical, but stable condition after being shot in the neck, and two others will remain hospitalized for observation, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.One of the injured officers is set to be discharged from the hospital.According to the Houston Police Department, the injured officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center hospital.Mayor Sylvester Turner plans on visiting the hospital to check on the conditions of the officers, according to a spokesperson.HPD Chief Art Acevedo is already at the hospital, and plans to give an update on the shooting investigation from Memorial Hermann.Harris County Sheriff's deputies and ATF agents are assisting HPD at the shooting scene."I can't say enough about the incredible work the Houston Police Department do each and every day, as well as the Houston Fire Department, and the incredible support that we provide for each other."