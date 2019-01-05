CHILD KILLED

Community leaders holding rally for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes today

EMBED </>More Videos

Community determined to find 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The community is joining in the effort to find the man who killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

Community leaders are holding a rally Saturday at noon at the Walmart where Jazmine was killed. From there, they will hit the neighborhoods and pass out flyers.

The flyer has a sketch of the suspect, along with an image of the red truck the suspect was driving.

"We want to focus on mobilizing our community to find the killer of Jazmine Barnes. We have to leave no stone unturned to find who killed this baby," said Deric Muhammad, a community activist.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has received hundreds of tips, increased their presence in the area and even set up a mobile command center nearby.

On Friday, deputies canvassed the neighborhood, going door-to-door. They asked residents if they had a video, saw or heard anything.

Residents say it was a relief to see deputies in the area.

"It makes me feel great, because I want them to catch this guy. Whoever it is needs to be caught," resident Noble J. Alix Sr., said.

With the killer on the loose, people are on edge.

"I'm just like the community, I want to know. We need to know because whoever this person is. We need them off the street," resident Mickey Berguin said.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedmurdershootingsearchrallyHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD KILLED
3 Texas City children were stabbed multiple times: Police
Houston area children recently injured or killed by gun violence
Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered
Sketch artist brings description of Jazmine's killer to life
More child killed
Top Stories
Man shoots brother and 2 friends at separate scenes in north Houston
TEXANS IN 60: Keys to a Houston win over Colts
HPD investigating after body found floating in Ship Channel
Texans to honor rescuer who helped save officers from burning car
2 men found shot in southwest Houston
Texans Game Day weather
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
3 Texas City children were stabbed multiple times: Police
Show More
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
5 teenagers killed after fire erupts at 'Escape Room'
Home owner warns of new scam targeting home buyers
Child walks home after being shot at north Houston park
Terminally ill man with days to live renews vows to wife
More News