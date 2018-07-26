View From The Top: MFA's new BBVA Compass Roof Garden

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston has completed the first phase of their multi-million dollar campus renovation project. The best part is the new greenspace is open every day 9am to 10pm, free of charge to the public.The 14 -acre redevelopment is currently the largest cultural project under construction in North America.The gorgeous Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza showcases masterworks of modern and contemporary artists including two outdoor sculptures: Cloud Column by Anish Kapoor and Song of Strength by Eduardo Chillida.Visitors can enjoy the new animated water fountain and relax under a grove of Mexican Sycamore treesThe beautiful BBVA Compass Roof Garden includes amphitheater seating that will eventually show outdoor movies, and amazing views of the surrounding Museum District, downtown and Texas Medical Center."It really is exciting and the hub of the Museum District," said MFA Director Gary Tinterow.On select Fridays in August the Museum is hosting "Music in The Plaza" a summer music series from 6 to 9pm in the Brown Foundation, Inc, Plaza and includes live music, food carts and a bar.