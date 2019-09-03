abc13 plus

There's only one way to tour the Port of Houston, and it's free

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you know you could tour the Port of Houston?

Visitors have been boarding the M/V Sam Houston since 1958 for 90-minute educational tours, and it won't cost you anything.

"We get to see everything in action. Like, get hands on and actually see," explained Pasadena ISD maritime engineering student Nathan Phillips. "We talk about ships loading and unloading, but when we actually get to see it in person, it's better."

"What an engineering feat and what a great thing for Houston that most people don't know about," added visitor Gary Aman.

"The fact that they offer it at no charge is remarkable," said Gary's wife, Jo Aman. "What a great adventure!"

The Houston Ship Channel is private, so this is the only way to see what really happens out on the water.

You can book your tour through the Port of Houston's website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through the ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspasadenapasadena isdabc13 plushouston ship channelabc13 plus pasadena
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Five fun facts about Pasadena
Students buy teacher who is color blind special glasses
Pasadena PD sergeant still on the job after 45 years
The big ideas of Big Tex Papas started from a car trunk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found in closet
Angry customers pull gun over Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Tropical Storm Fernand forms in Gulf
Man wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Hurricane Dorian before and after photos
Team Rubicon deploys for Hurricane Dorian
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
Show More
Odessa gunman bought weapon through private sale: Sources
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Waves from Dorian pound 2nd story of home in Bahamas | VIDEO
Live Radar: Hurricane Dorian Tracker: WATCH NOW
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News