There's only one way to tour the Port of Houston, and it's free

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you know you could tour the Port of Houston?
Visitors have been boarding the M/V Sam Houston since 1958 for 90-minute educational tours, and it won't cost you anything.
"We get to see everything in action. Like, get hands on and actually see," explained Pasadena ISD maritime engineering student Nathan Phillips. "We talk about ships loading and unloading, but when we actually get to see it in person, it's better."
"What an engineering feat and what a great thing for Houston that most people don't know about," added visitor Gary Aman.
"The fact that they offer it at no charge is remarkable," said Gary's wife, Jo Aman. "What a great adventure!"
The Houston Ship Channel is private, so this is the only way to see what really happens out on the water.
You can book your tour through the Port of Houston's website.
