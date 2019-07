EMBED >More News Videos ABC13 film of the Port of Houston in 1964

HOUSTON, Texas -- ABC13 recently discovered a 700-foot reel of 16mm film labeled as "Port of Houston special," shot in 1964.There is no audio on the film so we don't know what the special was for, but we speculate that it was for the 50th anniversary of the Port of Houston, which opened on November 10, 1914.In addition to some incredible shots of the port, there is also a shot of the Astrodome, which would have been near completion.