Spring Branch home to Houston's largest Koreatown district

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Branch is buoyed by Houston's largest Koreatown district, offering culture, business and, of course, its flavorful brand of food.
After all, it's cited as the largest Koreatown in the sprawling city.
"In the early days, Koreans naturally came to the Spring Branch area for kids education," said Dr. Casey Youn, a director at the Korean Community Center. "So, as a result, there are some 30 Korean churches in Spring Branch, and along Long Point and Gessner, there are Korean restaurants and businesses."
If you want to learn more about Korean culture, the Korean Community Center on Hollister is a good place to start.
According to Youn, the center offers a series of experiences for the community, including adult education in finance and business networking, as well as culture and cooking classes.
If you're hungry, Seoul Garden on Long Point is a unique dining experience that allows patrons to grill on their own table. Popular Korean meats include boneless rib and sliced ribeye. For sides, Seoul Garden offers everything from rice to roasted seaweed.
And H-Mart, which is on Blalock, has everything you'd need to make authentic Korean dishes in your own kitchen.
"We buy a lot of authentic Korean and Japanese food that's close to home," said Elisa Nguyen, a shopper at H-Mart. "So that's why it's always a local favorite among my family."
That's just a small sample of Koreatown. There's a lot more to explore so definitely come down and check it out for yourself.
