Sarah Jessica Parker to host shoe sale benefiting MD Anderson Cancer Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker is making a visit to Houston and is bringing 5,000 shoes with her for a great cause.

Parker is hosting a major shoe sale to benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The sale will feature shoe styles and accessories from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe brand, which launched in 2014.

The actress' character Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City" had a passion for fashion, especially her shoes. She loved her Manolo Blahniks, Jimmy Choos and Louboutins.

The sale will be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 16 at the Bayou City Event Center at 9401 Knight Road.

Parker was in Houston several years ago, where she greeted fans at the Nordstrom Galleria to promote her SJP shoe collection.

Parker partnered with San Antonio native and president of Manolo Blahnik, George Malkemus, on her collection.
