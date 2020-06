Houston stars honored grads during area-wide event

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the Houston star-studded Class of 2020 virtual tribute and catch it again live on Sunday on ABC13.

Houston Texans star JJ Watt

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles

Houston rapper Slim Thug

Singer/Songwriter Megan Thee Stallion

Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some 2020 graduates may not have received the graduation ceremony they deserved for their hard work, but the city of Houston is honoring them in a special way.The City of Houston and Houston First Corporation are partnering with ABC13 to honor the High School Senior Class of 2020.On Friday, Houston-area school districts will be hosting their own campus events with a virtual tribute featuring Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Hollywood stars.The scheduled event is to recognize the achievements of this year's graduates.Among the stars celebrating the class of 2020 graduates are:and many more.For a complete list of guests, click here