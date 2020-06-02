Community & Events

Houston stars honored grads during area-wide event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some 2020 graduates may not have received the graduation ceremony they deserved for their hard work, but the city of Houston is honoring them in a special way.

The City of Houston and Houston First Corporation are partnering with ABC13 to honor the High School Senior Class of 2020.

On Friday, Houston-area school districts will be hosting their own campus events with a virtual tribute featuring Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Hollywood stars.

Watch the Houston star-studded Class of 2020 virtual tribute and catch it again live on Sunday on ABC13.



You can re-watch the virtual tribute on ABC13/ABC13.com on Sunday

The scheduled event is to recognize the achievements of this year's graduates.

Among the stars celebrating the class of 2020 graduates are:

  • Houston Texans star JJ Watt
  • Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa
  • Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug
  • Singer/Songwriter Megan Thee Stallion
  • Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker
and many more.

For a complete list of guests, click here.

