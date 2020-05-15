HISD to announce graduation plans this morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the school year comes to a close amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are a lot of unanswered questions regarding the future of public schooling.Houston ISD is expected to make a big announcement Friday morning regarding graduation ceremonies and the 2020-2021 school year.Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan will also introduce newly appointed HISD Chief of Police Pedro Lopez Jr. and district Chief Financial Officer Glenn Reed.Lathan is also expected to provide updates on distance learning, the close of the 2019-2020 school year and summer school.You can watch Lathan's live address at 11 a.m. in the video above.This announcement comes three days after the Texas Education Agency recommended three options for the future: move to a year-long model, add 30 days to a traditional 180-day calendar, or spread the school year out with intermittent breaks.Houston Federation of Teachers president Zeph Capo said districts across southeast Texas should make these decisions with community engagement.He said the top concern should be the safety of all students, teachers, and staff.