Outdoor graduation event planned for Houston-area seniors, mayor says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A special 'first-of-its-kind' outdoor graduation celebration will be held this summer for all Houston-area high school seniors, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced.

During his briefing on Wednesday, Turner said the celebration will be held on June 5.





All seniors will have the opportunity to meet at their respective campuses, dressed in their cap and gowns, but will be required to practice safe social distancing and will be encouraged to wear masks.

"Our students may not have the prom to look back on, and the field trips that they have lost, but I think collectively, we can work together to put on a very special moment that says to our students 'We believe in you, we want to encourage you and as you go forward, we want you to know that our city stands behind you,'" said Turner.

Watch as Mayor Sylvester Turner discusses the plans for a special "first-of-its-kind" celebration for all Houston-area high school graduating seniors. "We can create this special moment if we work together," he said.



Parents and family members will be able to participate virtually. Turner said the event will feature virtual appearances by several special guests and school district superintendents.

"We can create this special moment if we work together," said Turner.

The event is not in lieu of what individual Houston-area school districts have planned for their own graduations.

