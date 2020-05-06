Outdoor graduation event planned for Houston-area seniors, mayor says

On June 5th, all seniors will gather at their campuses, practicing #socialdistancing, and will work to provide digital and in person ways to congratulate our seniors.



Seniors will come dressed in their caps, gowns, and masks so our city can show our support in unity to them. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 6, 2020

No doubt our school districts have worked to find a way to honor the #Classof2020 as the graduating seniors have earned their title.



A city wide salute for our graduating seniors is fitting. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 6, 2020

Watch as Mayor Sylvester Turner discusses the plans for a special "first-of-its-kind" celebration for all Houston-area high school graduating seniors. "We can create this special moment if we work together," he said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A special 'first-of-its-kind' outdoor graduation celebration will be held this summer for all Houston-area high school seniors, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced.During his briefing on Wednesday, Turner said the celebration will be held on June 5.All seniors will have the opportunity to meet at their respective campuses, dressed in their cap and gowns, but will be required to practice safe social distancing and will be encouraged to wear masks."Our students may not have the prom to look back on, and the field trips that they have lost, but I think collectively, we can work together to put on a very special moment that says to our students 'We believe in you, we want to encourage you and as you go forward, we want you to know that our city stands behind you,'" said Turner.Parents and family members will be able to participate virtually. Turner said the event will feature virtual appearances by several special guests and school district superintendents."We can create this special moment if we work together," said Turner.The event is not in lieu of what individual Houston-area school districts have planned for their own graduations.