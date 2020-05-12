Education

Houston ISD to hold virtual graduation ceremony for seniors this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD's graduations for the Class of 2020 will be going virtual due to the coronavirus crisis.

The district announced Tuesday ceremonies for graduating seniors will be held virtually beginning Sunday, June 14. Each ceremony will include recorded messages from the superintendent and other district officials. Audio of each student's name will be played along with a personalized slide.

High school seniors will be contacted by their school with instructions on how their information will be collected. Each grad will also receive their personalized content as a gift from the district that can be shared with family and friends.

During a normal ceremony, guests would be invited, but the district has accounted for that too.

HISD says guests will be able to remotely view the ceremony on multiple platforms. Virtual celebrations may also be shared on Facebook and other social media.

"Deciding that all high school graduations for our 11,000 seniors will take place virtually has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever confronted as the district leader. However, I am so proud of the accomplishments of the historic Class of 2020 and the strength they have shown through this unique challenge," said Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, who discussed the possibility of a virtual graduation back in April.

A special 'first-of-its-kind' outdoor graduation celebration will be held June 5 for all Houston-area high school seniors.

The video above is from a previous story.

RELATED: 'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
ABC13's Erica Simon breaks down the details of Mayor Sylvester Turner's big plan to honor all Houston-area high school seniors this summer.

