'100 Men Who Give a Damn' raising thousands for charity

A unique group called '100 Men Who Give a Damn' raises thousands for charity during a happy hour with a cause. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
There's a unique group in town that's changing the face of philanthropy. It's called '100 Men Who Give a Damn' and the members can raise thousands of dollars for charity in just about an hour.

Here's how it works: the group meets four times a year for a happy hour with a cause. Over the course of an hour, three charities pitch their stories to them, shark-tank style. The members of '100 Men Who Give a Damn' vote on their favorite non-profit and each of them writes a $100 check to the winner.

At the last event held by '100 Men Who Give a Damn', a $4,100 check was presented to the group Child Advocates. All charities are nominated by the members and then selected at random.

For more information, visit here.
