'Saved by the Bell' stars unite for Houston's answer to Comic-Con

A look inside Texas' biggest pop culture event

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston fans of a cult-favorite high school TV show and popular character actors have much to look forward to this summer.

Comic, pop culture, and entertainment extravaganza Comicpalooza has announced its highly anticipated guest lineup, one that's sure to delight diehards when it returns to the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday, July 17 through Sunday, July 18.

Chiseled and dimpled TV star Mario Lopez will join his former "Saved by the Bell" co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar. The duo rose to fame playing Bayside High School studs A.C. Slater and Zack Morris on the hit show and promise to be a huge show draw.



Why you should wear a costume to Comicpalooza

