Columbia High School student hit by car while crossing intersection Thursday morning, district says

Thursday, March 23, 2023 7:38PM
WEST COLUMBIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Columbia-Brazoria ISD student was airlifted to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the district.

At about 6:50 a.m., a Columbia High School student was crossing the intersection of BH 35 and SH 36 when the accident happened, the district said.

It's unclear who was driving the vehicle and if they stayed at the scene.

The district made counselors, staff, and local support available for students and staff.

