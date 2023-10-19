$50K bond set against 27-year-old accused of biting 10-year-old boy 'like a vampire,' records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 27-year-old man stood in front of a Harris County judge on Wednesday after being accused of sucking and biting the neck of a 10-year-old who was singled out among a group of boys, according to charging documents.

Colton Tyler Ryan is facing two charges of felony enticing a child and another charge of injury to a child under 15 years old.

Ryan is being held on a $50,000 bond, and if he bails out, he's not allowed to be on social media, have contact with a minor, or go anywhere where children commonly gather.

According to court records, the incident happened on Oct. 13 at a restroom inside an apartment complex gym.

Ryan allegedly was lurking around a group of boys playing when he took the 10-year-old victim away.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, the judge revealed that Ryan allegedly downloaded Facebook Messenger on the child's phone during this time.

Records state Ryan then forced the child into the restroom, demanding to take intimate pictures with the boy.

The victim reported that Ryan yelled at him and took photos before biting and sucking his neck like a "vampire," charging documents allege.

The victim's mother found out about what happened after discovering Ryan's messages to her son, according to the judge.

Ryan allegedly messaged the 10-year-old at all hours, day and night, trying to meet up in person.

The victim's mom said she also noticed Ryan circling around their apartment building.

