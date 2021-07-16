Discolored water in Lake Jackson 'not considered harmful,' Brazosport Water Authority officials say

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- While some citizens in Lake Jackson have experienced a color tint in their water, officials with the Brazosport Water Authority said the color is "not considered to be harmful to humans or animals."The BWA released a statement Thursday afternoon addressing residents' concerns.It said the cause of the discolored water may be due to the extraordinary amount of rain the area has received over the past few months.While some residents may be concerned, the water is safe to drink. The BWA said the water meets all drinking water standards according to the state, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency."With our current technology, BWA staff is doing everything possible to reduce or minimize the presence of color in the water being delivered to your city," the statement read.Boil water notices are issued when an area's water is, or could be, contaminated with bacteria that could make you sick. Boiling kills disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites.