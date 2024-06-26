Residents in Lakewood Pines subdivision claim their water is stinky and cloudy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of the Lakewood Pines subdivision, just off West Lake Houston Parkway in Humble, contacted ABC13, saying their water has been cloudy and smelly.

They get their water from the local municipal utility district or MUD.

Toni Cunningham and her family were thrilled to buy a new home in Lakewood Pines in 2021.

"This is what you would call the American dream: home ownership, and especially in a new neighborhood, a property that nobody has stayed in," she explained. "Someone would say, 'OK, we've arrived.'"

But, since they moved in, Cunningham said the water has been sometimes cloudy, sometimes stinky, sometimes discolored.

When Eyewitness News checked it out, it looked fine, but she said it's unpredictable.

Just recently, she said she couldn't give her daughter a bath.

"I ran that water, and it was cloudy," Cunningham said. "You couldn't really see through it."

ABC13 heard the same story from resident after resident in Lakewood Pines.

"How much money are we paying our MUD district to get water that smells like hot dog water? It's terrible, and we all work hard for our money," Josh Blair said.

When Eyewitness News reached out to Inframark, the company that provides water to their MUD, the president of utility districts said the water is tested daily and meets or exceeds all federal regulations.

Plus, he said water distribution lines are flushed out every month and currently undergo routine maintenance, which can change the way the water looks or smells.

He said water quality will improve as more residents move in and the water is turned over more.

"They're just Band-Aids being put on the situation, hence the flushing," Cunningham said. "You'll see that all over the neighborhood. You'll see a water hydrant just running because they're flushing the system."

