Woman and child hospitalized after deadly house fire in northeast Harris County, officials say

Fire officials confirmed the fatality but did not provide additional information on the victim's identity.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say one person is dead, and two others, including a child, are hospitalized following a house fire in northeast Harris County on Monday.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the deadly incident happened in the 4800 block of Collins Road.

Investigators confirmed the fatality and said a woman and child were taken to the hospital.

Information on the victim's identity was not immediately disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.