Houston football player for Washington Huskies happy to play in front of family in Sugar Bowl

Jaivion Green, a Huskies sophomore defensive back and Lamar High School product, is ready to suit up in the Sugar Bowl against Texas. ABC13 spoke to Green's family members about their excitement for Jaivion playing back home in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- As Texas prepares to face Washington in Monday's Sugar Bowl, the Longhorns roster, naturally, is loaded with local talent. However, the Washington roster features six players who attended high school in the state of Texas. But only one is from Houston.

Washington sophomore defensive back Jaivion Green, a Lamar High School product, has played in every game this season. The Huskies have won every game so far this season.

Jaivion's parents, grandparents, and brothers are in New Orleans to watch him play, and they are thrilled about it. Not only because their boy is one win away from playing for the national title but also because they didn't have to hop on a plane and fly to Seattle or somewhere else out west to watch him.

"We were on the TV like white rice trying to figure out where he's going," Amanda Johnson, Jaivion's mother, recalled to ABC13. "As soon as they said New Orleans, we were so happy. He was very excited about it, too."

"It feels good just to hop in a car, throw the family in a car, and just come down here," Keith Wilson, Jaivion's father, admitted.

The winner of Monday's Sugar Bowl will play in Houston for the College Football Playoff National Championship, a home game for Jaivion.

"J and I actually had a talk about it in August about how cool it would be to play in the championship at home," Keith told ABC13. "It would be awesome."

