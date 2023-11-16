Music acts, festivities to be announced for 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship

Watch the full announcement below on ABC13's 24/7 live stream starting at 2 p.m. today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are less than two months away from Houston hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship, and we will soon learn all about the fan events and activities ahead of the big game.



The CFP National Championship game is on Jan. 8 at NRG stadium, and the fan events will take place from Jan. 5-7 at Shell Energy Stadium.

On Thursday, CFP representatives will not only announce the cool events before the game but also the musical acts that will be performed that weekend.

Events leading up to the game include Media Day, Playoff Fan Central, AT &T Playoff Playlist Live!, the Trophy Trot, and Taste of the Championship.

The talent lineup for AT &T Playoff Playlist Live! will also be included in the announcement.

