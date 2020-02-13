colin kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick to release memoir in multi-project deal with Audible

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

Former San Fransisco 49er Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday his plans to release a memoir in a multi-project deal with Audible.

Although Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2017, he's become a notable pop culture figure through his national anthem protests, sparking one of the biggest controversies in the league's 100-year history. From this, he's become an outspoken advocate for black empowerment and against police brutality.

While the book will be released through the 32-year-old's own publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing, the deal with Amazon-backed audio entertainment company Audible will allow him to "create original audio projects focused on amplifying the voices of notable authors, creators and other influential figures."

The memoir and "part political awakening" will focus on Kaepernick's life before his football career and detail what inspired him to protest.

"My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning," Kaepernick said in a press release. "I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systematic oppression in hopes that it will inspire others to rise to action."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycolin kaepernickprotestbooksu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Nike, Colin Kaepernick collab on new shoe
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
Kaepernick's attorney calls NFL workout a 'publicity stunt'
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News