How to prep your home against freezing temperatures

Luke Burkhalter is a licensed master plumber with the family-owned business Alan's Plumbing in Missouri City.
Burkhalter said you could save yourself money by doing a few simple things ahead of frigid temperatures. He said you should focus your efforts on protecting any exposed pipes that are outside your home.
SEE ALSO: What are the record coldest temperatures recorded in Houston?
"You want to insulate and stop the wind and the cold from breaching the pressured lines on the pipes coming outside," said Burkhalter. "Usually if a freeze hits, it hits a night then goes away. Not a big deal. When it hits and stays cold, that's when everything starts breaking down inside the plumbing systems. That's when you get your busts and your breaks."
WEATHER U: What's the difference between a hard and light freeze?
Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.