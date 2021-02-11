How to prep your home against freezing temperatures

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10327993" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you know the all-time coldest for any month in Houston was 5 degrees on January 18th, 1930? ABC13 Travis Herzog takes us back in time to relive some BRRutal freezing cold weather.

Not all freezing conditions are the same, and some could have much more serious consequences to your property.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The time to act to protect your home from freezing weather is before the temperatures drop.Luke Burkhalter is a licensed master plumber with the family-owned business Alan's Plumbing in Missouri City.Burkhalter said you could save yourself money by doing a few simple things ahead of frigid temperatures. He said you should focus your efforts on protecting any exposed pipes that are outside your home."You want to insulate and stop the wind and the cold from breaching the pressured lines on the pipes coming outside," said Burkhalter. "Usually if a freeze hits, it hits a night then goes away. Not a big deal. When it hits and stays cold, that's when everything starts breaking down inside the plumbing systems. That's when you get your busts and your breaks."