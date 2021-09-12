stolen car

Almost $2,000 worth of clothing donations gone after thieves take off with trailer, director says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A nonprofit organization is working to recover everything it lost after someone stole their trailer with about $2,000 worth of clothes inside, intended to be donations for those in need.

Surveillance video captured the moment a white pickup truck took the trailer from East 8th Street in the Deer Park area early Friday morning.



Director of Clothed by Faith Ministries, Melinda Stevenson, said the group's mission is to provide a weeks worth of clothes to children and adults who have a need across the Greater Houston region.

Now, the organization may not be able to help meet their needs.

"Families that maybe are going to have a fire in the next week. Or kids. We had clothes in there [for kids that are] going to school, but they don't have what they need. We were going to be able to get them a whole new wardrobe," Stevenson said. "That's really who they hurt."

The stolen trailer was used to store the donations because the building the organization uses doesn't have enough storage space, Stevenson said.

She said she's unsure how the thieves were able to successfully steal the trailer because there was a lock on the hitch.

Those interested in helping Clothed by Faith Ministries can visit their website.

