Houston city leaders to update on search for gunman who killed man at McDonald's

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city leaders are expected to announce an update in the search for the gunman who killed a man at a McDonald's on Westheimer last month.Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner are holding a press conference about the case at 1:30 p.m. ABC13 will stream the event live in the video player above.Clifton Zeno III, 47, was shot and killed on Feb. 23 inside the restaurant just after 4 p.m., allegedly after an altercation with another man.Police said the unknown suspect pulled out a gun and shot Zeno multiple times. Nearby business surveillance video caught the suspect, and a woman who was with him, running from the scene."We want people to know that he was a good person and he had a family who loved him dearly," said Zeno's sister, Teresa Garrett. "We want the person who did this to be caught. We want them prosecuted, and we want them thrown in jail."The devastated family fought back tears, but shared fond memories of Zeno, fondly known as "Goldy."He was the middle child, with two older sisters and two younger sisters, but they said he was always their protector.The sisters said the 47-year-old was a devoted and loving father of seven, a grandfather of five, a brother, son, uncle and friend to many who they say always put family first."He was our peacemaker," said Garrett. "He always said if anybody bothered us to let him know, and he'd take care of it."The family said they are offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to their brother's killer.