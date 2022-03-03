Suspect shot by police at SW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Lazy Hollow Drive near Westheimer Road at about 6 p.m.
The suspect was rushed to a hospital but their condition was not released.
According to police, no officers were injured in the incident. It was unclear what led to the shooting.
We have an ABC13 crew headed to the scene to learn more information.
