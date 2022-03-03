Suspect shot by police at SW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex at 2601 Lazy Hollow Dr near Westheimer Rd.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot at Wednesday evening by police at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, the police department said in a tweet.Officers were called to the 2600 block of Lazy Hollow Drive near Westheimer Road at about 6 p.m.The suspect was rushed to a hospital but their condition was not released.According to police, no officers were injured in the incident. It was unclear what led to the shooting.