Police said they smelled alcohol on breath of driver accused of hitting 2 Cleveland HS students

A suspected drunk driver, Dillon Lamb, was charged after two Cleveland ISD students were hit by a truck while crossing E. Houston Street, police say.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A commercial truck driver has been charged after police said he hit two Cleveland High School students walking near campus.

The driver, 32-year-old Dillon Lamb, has been charged with intoxication assault with a motor vehicle.

Cleveland police smelled alcohol on Lamb's breath the night of the crash on East Houston Avenue.

"There was a field sobriety test given to Mr. Lamb. There was a detection of what we believe to be some form of alcoholic beverage on his breath," Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard said.

On Monday night, investigators said the ninth and 10th-grade boys were walking back to Cleveland High School and crossing the street when a commercial truck hit them, breaking their bones.

The company that owns the truck, Hunton Trane, would not confirm Lamb's employment.

He had his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

"We're looking at a felony of third degree. So that could be five years plus," Broussard said.

Before Monday's crash, the community had been asking the state to look at ways to make the area safer for students.

"I strongly would recommend lighting as far as streetlights are concerned, some different type of painting and directions on the road as far as the crosswalks are concerned," Broussard said.

TxDOT has visited the area to see what improvements can be made.

Broussard said he's noticed changes on East Houston Avenue this week.

"There have been a few additional signs even added since the incident occurred. So, that is something that is working really well and TxDOT is listening to us as we talk to them about this particular area," he said.

Broussard told ABC13 that as they work with the state to make changes, drivers should not take risks this holiday season.

"Don't take a chance. If you've had anything to consume: an alcoholic beverage, anything that would impair you, such as drugs or anything else -- my advice to you is you will go to jail," he said.

Lamb is in jail with a $25,000 bond.

The 14-and 16-year-old students are now in stable condition.

