school lockdown

Cleveland High School on lockdown after 'look-alike' weapon found, student arrested

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Cleveland High School is on lockdown after a student brought a "look-alike" weapon to campus, the district said Thursday morning.

According to Cleveland ISD, the student was arrested and removed from class after district officials received an anonymous tip indicating that the student brought a weapon to school.

The campus was immediately placed on lockdown.

A nonfunctioning "look-alike" weapon was found and confiscated within 20 minutes of receiving the tip, the district said.



The student was arrested.

"Cleveland ISD takes all threats seriously. Cleveland ISD applauds the student who alerted staff to the fact that someone had potentially brought a weapon to school and the school administration for their quick actions. Although the confiscated weapon was a "look-alike", the district is treating the situation with the same level of intensity as if it were real," a statement read.

The school remains on lockdown since it's an active investigation.

The district said any students found to be involved with the incident will face disciplinary action.
