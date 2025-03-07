Montgomery Co. woman arrested after allegedly showing sex tape to patrons at District 249

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County woman was arrested after allegedly showing a sex tape of her and her ex to patrons at a northwest Harris County bar.

Taylor Richard, 18, is charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate video material, a felony that carries up to two years in jail.

Michael Bassett said he took the videos of him and Richard having sex in his truck on Valentine's Day at Richard's urging.

"She had me record it on her phone," he told Eyewitness News.

Bassett said he asked Richard to delete the videos after he broke up with her and believed she had.

But on Monday, he learned through his Snapchat group that the videos hadn't been deleted.

"Screaming, laughing, 'Man, I did not need to see that,' yada, yada, yada," Bassett recounted.

He said he called one of his friends, who was hanging out at District 249, and was told Richard had shown the videos to several of his friends as well as customers of his diesel maintenance business.

"And then they start making jokes. They're like, 'Mickle Pickle,' this, that, and the other," Bassett said.

"It really is extremely embarrassing," he added. "I mean, I took those out of confidence, not thinking they would get - I don't got an OnlyFans or anything. I don't sell pictures and stuff of my body."

Bassett said some of his customers were so disturbed by what they'd seen that they decided to part ways with him.

"I can handle my friends messing with me and whatnot. I can't handle when I start losing money," Bassett said.

Richard was arrested that night and charged on Wednesday.

Her mom told Eyewitness News that her daughter wouldn't be commenting on the matter, but Bassett says Richard called him from jail following her arrest.

"She was just like, 'Are you going to drop the charges?' And this, that, and the other. I'm like, 'No, you have a lesson to learn,'" he said.

Richard was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered to stay away from Bassett.

He's hoping she adheres to the protection order but says the damage has already been done.

"My advice to other young men is just avoid taking videos and whatnot 'cause tomorrow's promised to nobody. Your relationship is not promised to you tomorrow and these women are out here can be evil," he said.

