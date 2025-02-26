Rideshare driver shot and killed during carjacking on Houston's southside, police say

The victim reportedly told police that two men ran up to him, shot him several times, pulled him out of his vehicle, and stole his car. He later died at the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A rideshare driver was shot and killed in a carjacking on Houston's southside overnight, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened on Ward Street between Cullen Boulevard and Scott Street.

Houston police said someone called 911 around 2 a.m. Wednesday and said a shooting victim was lying in the street.

When officers arrived, the victim reportedly told them that two men ran up to him, shot him several times, pulled him out of his vehicle, and stole his car.

The man later died at the hospital, according to HPD. Investigators said they found his black Hyundai Sonata abandoned about eight blocks away at Goforth Street and Dreyfus Street.

"This is not the first incident of an Uber or Lyft driver being carjacked in this area, and they are saying there were several within the last month, drivers that have been carjacked. Fortunately, they lived, but not our individual today," said Alexander Vinogradov with HPD Homicide.

Authorities are asking anyone who lives in the area where the carjacking happened or where the car was found to check their surveillance cameras for any footage of the suspects.